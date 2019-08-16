ATLANTIC CITY — Eight men were arrested in drug deals police said occurred within the same five blocks and within 25 minutes of each other Thursday.
At 3:20 p.m. at Tennessee and Central avenues, Officers Eric Evans and Christopher Dodson saw two men, 19-year-old Jordan Wilson and 42-year-old David Mitchell, conduct a drug transaction, police said in a news release.
The officers stopped Mitchell, who had a bag of heroin in his hand. He was arrested without incident, police said.
Officers Valmir Loga and Jeffrey Hannon attempted to stop Wilson in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, but police said he fled as they approached.
MAYS LANDING — Three men who were involved in a deadly shootout on the Atlantic City Express…
Wilson ran into and out the back of the Save-A-Lot food store but surrendered after officers followed. During his flight, Wilson discarded 39 bags of heroin that were recovered, police said.
About five minutes later near South Carolina and Atlantic avenues, Detectives Jefferson Rivera and Will Herrerias watched a man, identified as Stanton Callender, conduct three separate drug transactions with three men, whom police identified as 51-year-old Lenny Stewart, 52-year-old Jorge Villafane and 57-year-old Michael Regan.
The three men who conducted the transactions with Callender, 67, of Atlantic City, were arrested and found in possession of heroin. Callender was also arrested and found in possession of 120 bags of heroin, police said.
Twenty minutes after this incident, police said Detectives Darrin Lorady, Alberto Valles and Nick Berardis watched a drug transaction take place between two men identified as 22-year-old Jaquise White and 31-year-old Richard Tomasko in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue.
As the detectives approached, Tomasko, of Mays Landing, was found in possession of marijuana and taken into custody. White pulled away from Lorady and fled on Indiana Avenue, police said.
MAYS LANDING — The Ventnor woman charged last summer with the fatal beating of her mother an…
White, disregarding the red traffic light, attempted to run across Pacific Avenue without looking and was struck by a vehicle as he stepped off the curb, police said.
White was arrested and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries sustained from being struck. He was found in possession of nine bags of heroin and 18 grams of marijuana, police said.
Wilson, Mitchell, Regan, Stewart and Tomasko were released on summonses.
Callender, Villafane and White were taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.