ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer earlier this month received a traffic safety leadership designation.
Officer Joseph Bereheiko received the Traffic Safety Specialist, Level 1 leadership designation June 3 during an online event with the New Jersey Police Traffic Officers Association, according to a news release from city police.
“The Atlantic City Police Department congratulates Officer Bereheiko on this achievement,” officials said in the release. “Officer Bereheiko is assigned to the department’s Accident Investigations Section, where he has been recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving as Atlantic County’s leader in DWI enforcement seven times, including six consecutive years.”
Brigantine police Sgt. Richard DeLeon also received the designation, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
"The Brigantine Police Department would like to congratulate Sergeant DeLeon on this award," according to the post. "Through his hard work, training and experience we know he will make the island a safer place for all."
The Traffic Safety Specialist, or TSS, program came to the state from Maryland “in order to recognize police officers who have attained notable experience, education, training and proficiency in Highway Safety Enforcement methods and procedures,” according to the release.
Officers are approved based on documented training, employment records, service awards and sponsorship of employers, according to the release. Level 1 requirements include three years of independent patrol experience, speed detection device certification, standard field sobriety certification and 30 points of earned electives, with one elective point awarded for each year of military service and other points obtained for documented college experience.
The Ocean County Police Traffic Officers Association first piloted the voluntary program in February 2016, according to the release, and there are over 150 awardees across the state.
Officers participate in TSS Level 2, which involves the development and implementation of a technical study to improve traffic safety conditions and reduce traffic crashes in the sponsoring community, according to the release.
Officials also recognized other Level 1 and Level 2 award recipients throughout the state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.