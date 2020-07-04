Officers from the Atlantic City Police Department donated money to a city soccer team Friday afternoon before playing a friendly game at Pete Pallitto Field. Sgt. Monica Coursey, who also serves as the executive director of the city’s PAL, presented a $180 check to Atlantic Soccer League, Inc. coach Yaxson Banegas-Funez so the team could replace their nets. Lt. Wilber Santiago, who heads the Neighborhood Coordination Unit, spoke to the team about building strong relationship between police and the community. “We’re here to help you,” Santiago said. “And, at the end of the day, we want to be a part of it. As the police department, we just want to work together and be part of the solution, not the problem.”
Atlantic City police officers present check, play game with local soccer team
