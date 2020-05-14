ATLANTIC CITY — The city police department recently gained over a dozen new officers through the promotion of part-time to full-time officers.
Fourteen Special Law Enforcement Class II officers were elevated to police officers in two separate ceremonies, according to a release from city police. They were sworn in at the Emergency Operations Center at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. administered the oath of office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were not able to have their loved ones present during the ceremonies, police said, but each was livestreamed so family and friends could watch.
Seven of the officers are military veterans, who were hired through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services, police said.
The new officers, who will be assigned to the department’s Operations Division, include:
Stanley Scutro Tasha Cannon Courtney Campbell Randy Rodriguez William Luengas-Gonzalez Adrian Nunez-Santos Ahmed Waqar Jonathan Figueroa Matthew Talavera Latray Butcher Ryan Waddell Enrique Badillo Wen You Jose Zamorano-Zelidon GALLERY: Atlantic City Police Department promotes 24 officers
ACP promoted twenty-four police officers
Officer Autumn Mason, promoted to rank of sergeant, all smiles at ceremony. Atlantic City Police Department promoted twenty-four police officers to the rank of sergeant and elevated three special law enforcement officer, Class II to police officer on Monday. The newly promoted was sworn in at a ceremony in the Atlantic City Convention Center. Dec. 2, 2019, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
