Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The city police department recently gained over a dozen new officers through the promotion of part-time to full-time officers.

Fourteen Special Law Enforcement Class II officers were elevated to police officers in two separate ceremonies, according to a release from city police. They were sworn in at the Emergency Operations Center at the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building, and Mayor Marty Small Sr. administered the oath of office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were not able to have their loved ones present during the ceremonies, police said, but each was livestreamed so family and friends could watch.

Seven of the officers are military veterans, who were hired through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services, police said.

The new officers, who will be assigned to the department’s Operations Division, include:

  • Stanley Scutro
  • Tasha Cannon
  • Courtney Campbell
  • Randy Rodriguez
  • William Luengas-Gonzalez
  • Adrian Nunez-Santos
  • Ahmed Waqar
  • Jonathan Figueroa
  • Matthew Talavera
  • Latray Butcher
  • Ryan Waddell
  • Enrique Badillo
  • Wen You
  • Jose Zamorano-Zelidon

GALLERY: Atlantic City Police Department promotes 24 officers

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments