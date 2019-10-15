ATLANTIC CITY — First responders removed a body from the water Tuesday afternoon, police said.
After 4 p.m., emergency personnel wheeled a body bag on a gurney from the Boardwalk where they were set up at Euclid Avenue in the South Inlet.
An officer at the scene said they had been there since about 1 p.m. as a firefighter poured bleach on the boards to sanitize the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
