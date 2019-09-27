ATLANTIC CITY — First responders spent 45 minutes Friday freeing a dog that had gotten itself trapped under the handicapped ramp of a bus, police said.
The small dog ran underneath a stopped NJ Transit bus at Kentucky and Baltic avenues and got stuck underneath the ramp, according to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.
Officers attempted to coax the dog out but were unsuccessful, police said.
With assistance from the Fire Department, Officer Cindy Rongione, the department's humane law enforcement officer, crawled under the bus, gained access to the ramp area and determined the dog was trapped, police said.
Despite the dog's attempts to bite Rongione, he was was freed after 45 minutes, police said.
The dog was taken to the Humane Society of Atlantic County to be checked out, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.