ATLANTIC CITY — City police are searching for a 33-year-old man wanted in connection to a shooting.
Gordon Johnson is wanted for his involvement in a shots fired investigation, according to a post on the city police department’s Twitter page.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766.
Information can also be anonymously texted to tip44, 8474111, beginning with ACPD.
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office's 8 Most Wanted Criminals
Dayshawn Brown
Name: Dayshawn Brown
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 lbs.
Wanted for: Conspiracy, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Narcotics
Do not attempt to apprehend these subjects; contact the Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200 or contact your local Police Department.
Atlantic County Sheriff's Office/Provided
Precious Muhammad
Name: Precious Muhammad
Date of Birth: 6/22/1995
Race: Black
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 121 lbs.
Wanted for: Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft, Shoplifting
Joaquin Juarez
Name: Joaquin Juarez
Date of Birth: 2/21/1978
Race: White
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 160 lbs.
Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assualt, Endangering Welfare of Child
Atef Bikhit
Name: Atef Bikhit
Date of Birth: 4/25/1964
Race: White
Sex: Male
Height: 6 feet 1 inch
Weight: 240 lbs.
Wanted for: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Poss of Weapon, Weapons, Abuse of Child
Carlos Lopez
Name: Carlos Lopez
Date of Birth: 3/2/1979
Race: Unknown
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet 4 inches
Weight: 170 lbs.
Wanted for: Narcotics
Hugo Manjivar
Name: Hugo Manjivar
Date of Birth: 11/24/1952
Race: Unknown
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet
Weight: 116 lbs.
Wanted for: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Endangering Welfare of Child
Kareem Rex
Name: Kareem Rex
Date of Birth: 8/19/1977
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 220 lbs.
Wanted for: Terroristic Threats
Wilson Pelham
Name: Wilson Pelham
Date of Birth: 7/9/1958
Race: Black
Sex: Male
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 140 lbs.
Wanted for: Robbery, Aggravated Assault
