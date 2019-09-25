ATLANTIC CITY — City police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a man who left the scene of a shooting last week that left two wounded.
Lamar Quarles, 33, of Atlantic City, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, is wanted by police in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
At 8:01 p.m. Thursday, patrol officers responded to the Schoolhouse Apartments on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a shooting, police said. There, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot.
Police did not identify the man, but said that he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
A second shooting victim, Erick Harvey, as found inside an apartment, police said, and was taken to the hospital for treatment before he was arrested after police found he had multiple active warrants.
The Violent Crimes Unit investigated, finding a loaded handgun inside the apartment in which Harvey was found, police said. There were also two small children inside.
Harvey, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and active warrants.
Harvey is under police custody at the hospital and will be remanded to the Atlantic County jail when he is released, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting of the whereabouts of Quarles is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
