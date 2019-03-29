ATLANTIC CITY — Three city men were arrested on drug charges Thursday after police searched a Magellan Avenue home and found heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
At 1:45 p.m., detectives searched the home in the 900 block of Magellan, where they found 364 bags of heroin, an ounce of cocaine, 136 grams of marijuana and $1,800 in cash.
Jamil Rankin, 26, Shariff Brooks, 35, and Tracy Rozier, 28, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.
All three were released on summonses.
