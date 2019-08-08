ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a city man after he allegedly stabbed another man in an attempt to break up a domestic dispute.
At 9:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to New York and Pacific avenues for a report of a man stabbed with a large knife, according to a news release from city police. Officer Justin Peyton found a 53-year-old man, who was not identified, with severe injuries.
After Peyton used a makeshift tourniquet on the man’s arm, he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
Officers and detectives in the Street Crime Unit investigated and identified Christopher W. Parker, 57, as the suspect, police said. The man was stabbed after he intervened in a dispute between Parker and his ex-girlfriend. After the stabbing, Parker went south on New York Avenue.
Parker is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts or the stabbing are urged to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766, or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
