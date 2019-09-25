ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man who left the scene of a shooting that left two wounded last week.
Lamar Quarles, 33, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, police said in a news release.
At 8:01 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Schoolhouse Apartments on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a shooting, police said. There, they found a 51-year-old man who had been shot.
Police did not identify the man but said he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
A second shooting victim, Erick Harvey, was found inside an apartment, police said, and was taken to the hospital before he was arrested after police found he had multiple active warrants.
Investigators found a loaded handgun inside the apartment in which Harvey was found, police said. There also were two small children inside.
Harvey, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and active warrants.
Harvey is under police custody at the hospital and will be transfered to the Atlantic County jail when he is released, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Quarles can call police at 609-347-5788 or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
