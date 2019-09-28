ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Thursday night on Kentucky Avenue.
At 11:46 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system. There, they found a 22-year-old gunshot victim. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788 or text information to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
