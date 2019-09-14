ATLANTIC CITY — Police are seeking suspects in a shooting and a stabbing that each took place Friday evening.
At 6:28 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Green Street for a report of a man shot, police said in a news release. Officers arrived to find the victim, 54, who was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
At 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a man stabbed, police said. The victim, 25, was transported to AtlantiCare with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
