ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to locate the 21-year-old woman who has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a man last week.
Myasia Adubato, who also uses the name Mike, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, police said.
About 7:17 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to Virginia and Baltic avenues for a report of a man shot, according to a news release from city police. There, they found a 65-year-old city man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a non-life threatening injury, police said.
Officials have not released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information about the shooting or knows Adubato’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788, or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
