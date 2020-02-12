ATLANTIC CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 21-year-old woman charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded a man last week.
Myasia Adubato, who also uses the name Mike, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, police said.
At 7:17 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Virginia and Baltic avenues for a report of a man shot, police said in a news release. There, they found a 65-year-old city man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with an injury police said was not life-threatening.
Officials have not identified the victim.
Anyone with information about the shooting or Adubato’s whereabouts can call the department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788 or anonymously text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
