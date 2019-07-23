Robert Jones

ATLANTIC CITY — City police asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a 47-year-old man that was last seen in May.

Robert Jones’ family reported him missing June 8, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department but he was last seen about three week prior.

Jones, who lives at Jeffries Towers in the 200 block of North Vermont Avenue., is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, according to the release. He has moles that cover his face and has medical issues that can leave him confused and disoriented. He is known to frequent the Boardwalk, fast food restaurants and local parks.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

