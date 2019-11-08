AC Police

Atlantic City police union’s day in court Monday over potential layoffs and contract cuts. Patrolman on Atlantic Avenue near the Atlantic City Public Safety building. April 7, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Three city residents were arrested Friday after police seized more than 1,000 bags of heroin and other drugs in an investigation that spanned two counties, police said.

A three-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics led to the arrests of Lewis Hargrove, Omar Fisher and Tenisah Alexander, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.

Detective Darrin Lorady acted upon information that Hargrove was transporting drugs between the resort and Deptford, Gloucester County, Fair said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives executed search warrants on three homes — two in the city and one in Sewell, Gloucester County — and two vehicles, Fair said.

During the search, detectives recovered 1,050 bags of heroin, 22 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, two pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia consistent with distributing narcotics and more than $5,000 in cash, he said.

Hargrove, 38, was charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug production facility, distribution of CDS and conspiracy.

Fisher, 38, was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute, possession of CDS paraphernalia and conspiracy.

Alexander, 30, was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug production facility and conspiracy.

All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail, Fair said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments