ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old was injured in a shooting early Saturday.
About 1 a.m., police responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into the emergency room, police said in a news release.
The man, who was not identified, had a nonfatal injury, police said, and the location of the shooting is unknown.(tncms-asset)8445cc6a-aa73-11e9-ad84-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
This is the 16th shooting in the resort so far this year, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s records, six of which have been fatal. Of the other two homicides in the city this year, one was a stabbing and one was a beating.
Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting can call 609-347-5788 or text tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
— Molly Bilinski
