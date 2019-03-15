ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple counts of shoplifting from area stores and casinos, police said.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, Officer Richard Link spotted Jason Reiner, 43, of Atlantic City, running from Tanger Outlets The Walk on Arctic Avenue carrying a purse. Police said Link believed Reiner had committed a theft and searched the surrounding block to locate him. A concerned citizen also stopped the officer to report seeing Reiner with the purse, police said.
Police found Reiner at Georgia and Arctic avenues, where he was taken into custody. Reiner was charged with shoplifting and defiant trespassing.
The evening's incident was Reiner's sixth arrest in five days. Earlier in the day, Reiner was arrested after stealing a pair of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut at The Walk. He was released on a summons at the time.
He was arrested twice Wednesday and charged with shoplifting from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City gift shop and the Michael Kors outlet store in The Walk. On Tuesday, he was charged with shoplifting by the Hamilton Township Police Department, and on Sunday, he was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal an iRobot vacuum from Harrah's Resort.
Reiner is now in the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.