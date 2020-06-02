ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and police seized a handgun after shots were fired in the city’s Westside neighborhood.
At 11:43 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue after receiving an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. When they got there, officers found evidence of gunfire and got reports that a boy who fired the gun ran into a home on the block.
Officers surrounded the home with the city’s SWAT team and everyone inside complied when they are ordered out of the residence, police said.
Police recovered a loaded handgun with ammunition that matched the shell casings found in the street, police said, and identified a 17-year-old as the suspect.
The teen, whose identity was not released by police, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He was remanded to Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
