Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday and police seized a handgun after shots were fired in the city’s Westside neighborhood.

At 11:43 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue after receiving an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. When they got there, officers found evidence of gunfire and got reports that a boy who fired the gun ran into a home on the block.

Officers surrounded the home with the city’s SWAT team and everyone inside complied when they are ordered out of the residence, police said.

Police recovered a loaded handgun with ammunition that matched the shell casings found in the street, police said, and identified a 17-year-old as the suspect.

The teen, whose identity was not released by police, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

He was remanded to Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments