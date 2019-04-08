ATLANTIC CITY — A city teen was arrested Saturday and police recovered a loaded handgun after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert.
At 8:43 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Arctic Avenue for an alert from the city’s gunshot-audio detection system, police said.
Officer Kevin Perez obtained information in reference to the suspect’s description. Officer Eric Knuttel quickly located Malik Lyons, 19, who fled as Knuttel approached him, police said.
Knuttel apprehended Lyons on Tindaro Terrace, police said.
Perez found a loaded handgun hidden near where Lyons was initially spotted and ran from the officer, police said.
Lyons was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, obstruction of justice and certain person not to possess a weapon, police said. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
