ATLANTIC CITY — A city teenager was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly robbing and assaulting a 49-year-old man.
At 5:13 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Arctic Avenue after a 911 caller reported that a man had been assaulted, according to a news release from city police. There, they found the man with injuries to his upper body and his wallet and cellphone had been stolen.
Police did not release the identity of the victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.
Officer Justin Draper’s investigation led him to a 14-year-old boy, who lives in an apartment on the same block and was found with fresh injuries on his hands, police said. He was arrested without incident.
The teen, who was charged with robbery, theft and simple assault, was housed in Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
