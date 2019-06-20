ATLANTIC CITY — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder Wednesday night after allegedly shooting a teenager over the weekend.
At 11:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue after receiving an alert on their gunshot audio detection system, ShotSpotter, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a late-night shooting that seriously injured a city…
A 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was found shot, police said, and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
An investigation by detectives in the Violent Crimes Unit identified and charged the 15-year-old suspect, who has also not been identified.
The teen, who is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, turned himself in Wednesday to detectives at the Public Safety Building, police said.
He was remanded to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
This is the 12th shooting in the resort so far this year, according to The Press of Atlantic City’s records.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.