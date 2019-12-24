ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Sunday charged a 17-year-old city boy with driving a stolen car after leading officers on a chase into the next town.
At 2 p.m., Officer Auttika Taing saw a stolen Kia Forte in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue. The car had been reported stolen shortly after 6 a.m., police said. Taing attempted to stop the car when the driver sped off.
Taing pursued the Forte until it stopped on Route 30 heading into Absecon, police said. The driver and three passengers were taken into custody with assistance from Officers Maria Borsani and Martina Martin and K-9 Officer Amir Hughes with his partner, Ghost.
The three passengers were released into the custody of their parents. The driver was charged with receiving stolen property and motor vehicle offenses. He was released to his parent with a future court date.
