ATLANTIC CITY — A 17-year-old city boy fatally shot Monday may not have been the intended target, court documents in the case show.
Officials have not released the name of the teen, who was found on the second-floor balcony of his Blaine Avenue home after the shooting, which officials have said was in connection to an ongoing dispute between families.
However, an affidavit of probable cause says the teen’s foster brother was threatened by Shaquana Lewis, one of the two people who have been charged in the homicide, before the fatal shooting.
Interviews conducted by police found the victim, identified as C.W., and his foster brother, J.H., were involved in a physical altercation the prior evening with J.H.’s ex-girlfriend, who was identified only as J.C. in the affidavit.
Then, J.H. and his father received multiple threatening messages from the girl’s mother, according to the document.
In the voice messages, Lewis told them “he was dead” and claimed she was coming to the house and “wasn’t coming alone,” according to the document.
Police also interviewed J.C., who said she, her mother and Lewis Johnson drove to Blaine and Arkansas avenues, where Lewis told her Johnson had his gun and “was going to get” J.H., referring to him with a nickname.
The girl watched Johnson leave the car and walk toward the home before she got out and walked away, according to the document. Then, she heard gunshots and saw Johnson run back to the car and drive away.
Video from an elevator also shows Johnson and Lewis together shortly before the homicide, according to the document. In addition, another witness, whose identity was not included in the papers, saw a man wearing the same clothing as Johnson running from the teen’s home immediately after hearing gunshots.
The teen was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. An autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Johnson, 31, of Newark, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the killing, and Lewis, 35, of Pleasantville, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The pair were arrested Tuesday in Wilson, Pennsylvania. They were arraigned as fugitives, the first step in the extradition process back to New Jersey.
Northampton County jail officials did not immediately return a request Thursday to confirm Johnson and Lewis are housed there.
