ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a call for gunshots and recovered two guns.
About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the unit south block of Elberon Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a news release from city police. There, Detectives Will Herrerias and Jefferson Rivera were told that possible suspects were running from the scene on the unit north block of Boston Avenue.
Officers detained two males, who were not identified by name or age, while a 17-year-old boy ran, jumping over a fence and taking a handgun from his waistband before he was arrested, police said.
K9 Officer James Miltenberger and his K9 partner, Mongo, found the loaded gun in the high grass, police said.
However, the shell casings found at Elberon Avenue were different from those of the handgun, police said. An investigation led to the search of a home where a rifle was recovered by Lieutenant Daniel Corcoran, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.
Both teens, who have not been identified, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, while the 14-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Both were housed in Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Sections at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
