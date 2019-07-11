Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teens were arrested Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a call for gunshots and recovered two guns.

About 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the unit south block of Elberon Avenue for a report of gunshots, according to a news release from city police. There, Detectives Will Herrerias and Jefferson Rivera were told that possible suspects were running from the scene on the unit north block of Boston Avenue.

Officers detained two males, who were not identified by name or age, while a 17-year-old boy ran, jumping over a fence and taking a handgun from his waistband before he was arrested, police said.

K9 Officer James Miltenberger and his K9 partner, Mongo, found the loaded gun in the high grass, police said.

However, the shell casings found at Elberon Avenue were different from those of the handgun, police said. An investigation led to the search of a home where a rifle was recovered by Lieutenant Daniel Corcoran, and a 14-year-old boy was arrested.


Both teens, who have not been identified, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The 17-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, while the 14-year-old was also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Both were housed in Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call the Criminal Investigations Sections at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments