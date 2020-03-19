ATLANTIC CITY — Two city teenagers were arrested Wednesday after a city man was founded stabbed, police said.
At 2:16 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from city police. There, Officer Matthew Talavera, who was on foot patrol in the area, found several men involved in an altercation.
A 58-year-old man from Atlantic City had stab wounds, police said. Two boys, both 17-years-old, ran.
Police did not release the identity of the victim, who was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment.
Talavera chased one and arrested him, while Officers Rick Lasco and Mailon Demby arrested the other.
A knife was found in a parking lot after it was discarded, police said.
Both teens were charged aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and conspiracy. One of the teens was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
They were both remanded to the Harborfields Youth Detention Center.
