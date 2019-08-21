Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old city woman was arrested Tuesday after she faked her own abduction and attempted to gain ransom money, police said.

Officers responded to the Liberty Apartments in the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:10 a.m. for a report of a missing woman who was possibly abducted.

Family members and friends of Casandra Ogelsby said they received messages from her stating she had been abducted and they needed to pay a ransom to have her returned.

Detectives began an immediate investigation that included assistance from the FBI, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Police Department's SWAT team.

After detectives obtained information that Ogelsby might still be inside the Liberty Apartments, they started surveillance.

Authorities saw Ogelsby leaving the apartment building at 2:30 p.m. and stopped her.

A man, whom police identified as Robert Hawthorne, was with Ogelsby and was also detained.

Police said Ogelsby falsified the messages and was not abducted or in danger.

Ogelsby was charged with creating a false public alarm and found to have an active warrant.

Hawthorne also was found to have an active warrant.

Both were released on summonses.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments