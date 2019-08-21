ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old city woman was arrested Tuesday after she faked her own abduction and attempted to gain ransom money, police said.
Officers responded to the Liberty Apartments in the 1500 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:10 a.m. for a report of a missing woman who was possibly abducted.
Family members and friends of Casandra Ogelsby said they received messages from her stating she had been abducted and they needed to pay a ransom to have her returned.
Detectives began an immediate investigation that included assistance from the FBI, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Police Department's SWAT team.
After detectives obtained information that Ogelsby might still be inside the Liberty Apartments, they started surveillance.
Authorities saw Ogelsby leaving the apartment building at 2:30 p.m. and stopped her.
A man, whom police identified as Robert Hawthorne, was with Ogelsby and was also detained.
Police said Ogelsby falsified the messages and was not abducted or in danger.
Ogelsby was charged with creating a false public alarm and found to have an active warrant.
Hawthorne also was found to have an active warrant.
Both were released on summonses.
