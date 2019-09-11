Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
How gun violence affects public health

ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia in connection with an April shooting in the resort, police said.

Rashanah Camper, 25, and a previously arrested 16-year-old city male were each charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. The juvenile was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

On April 24, a 25-year-old woman was shot near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, Fair said. Police found the victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments