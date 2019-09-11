ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia in connection with an April shooting in the resort, police said.
Rashanah Camper, 25, and a previously arrested 16-year-old city male were each charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. The juvenile was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
On April 24, a 25-year-old woman was shot near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues, Fair said. Police found the victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said.
