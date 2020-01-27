ATLANTIC CITY — A 56-year-old city woman was arrested Monday after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument, police said.
At 7:28 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 100 block of the Boardwalk for a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
Officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the back, Fair said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with an injury that was not deemed life-threatening. Police did not identify the victim but said he was stabbed by his girlfriend.
Officers Martina Martin, Christopher Inman and Zayon Pitts found the suspect, Antonella Bottaro, inside the apartment and arrested her, Fair said.
Martin saw blood stains on the bed comforter and puncture wounds to the mattress and couch cushions, Fair said.
Bottaro was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. She was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
