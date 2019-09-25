NEWARK — An Atlantic City woman was federally indicted Tuesday in the June 2018 drug-induced death of a Ventnor man.
Rajeri Curry, 30, was indicted on one count of distribution of heroin and fentanyl that resulted in a death, one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
On June 1, Jeffrey Giannini, 30, of Ventnor, was found unresponsive in his car, which was parked at the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue, where he had suffered a fatal overdose, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Shortly before Giannini’s death, surveillance footage captured Curry distributing narcotics to the victim, Carpenito said. Inside the Giannini’s vehicle were multiple wax folds that contained heroin and fentanyl and were stamped with the words “BODY COUNT.”
The drug distribution resulting in death charge carries a maximum life sentence and a $1 million fine. The other counts each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.
DEA’s Newark Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Susan A. Gibson, officers from the Atlantic City Police Department, under the direction of Chief Henry M. White Jr., and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, investigated.
