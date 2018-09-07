MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City woman was indicted in the drug-induced death of a 30-year-old man found dead in his car in June, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Friday.
Rajeri J. Curry, 29, of the 1600 block of Drexel Place, is charged with drug-induced death, possession and distribution of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin the intent to distribute in a school zone and public property, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office.
Kaytisha Waddell, 27, also of the 1600 block of Drexel Place, who is also named in the indictment, is charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute in a school zone and on public property, according to the release.
ATLANTIC CITY - A 64-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested for allegedly assaulting and at…
Atlantic City police searched Curry and Waddell’s home in Stanley Holmes Village on Jan. 17 and recovered about 300 bags of heroin, according to the release. The women were both charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public place and within 1,000 feet of the New York Avenue School, then released, pending prosecution.
Then, on June 1, Jeffrey Giannini, 30, was found unresponsive in his car, which was parked at the McDonald’s on North Arkansas Avenue, where he had suffered a fatal overdose, according to the release.
About two hours earlier, surveillance cameras in the area recorded Curry selling controlled dangerous substances to Giannini, according to the release. Several bags next to him tested positive for heroin and fentanyl in the State Police laboratory.
Curry was taken into custody June 11 and detained following a hearing, while Waddell was not taken into custody and released on her own recognizance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.