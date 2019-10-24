EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City woman was killed Wednesday night after she was hit by a car in the Cardiff section of the township.
About 9:29 p.m., officers responded to the Black Horse Pike east of English Creek Avenue for a fatal pedestrian crash, according to a news release from township police.
Township resident Mary Beal, 82, was driving west on the pike in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata when she struck 35-year-old Yoriana Alonso-Guzman, who was in the roadway, police said.
Alonso-Guzman was fatally injured in the crash, police said.
The westbound lanes of the pike between Ivins and English Creek avenues were closed for about three hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared, police said. The Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company and NJ State Department of Transportation also responded.
The investigation is going, lead by Sergeant Larry Graham, Officers Patrick Daly, Robert Moran and Louis Poletis of the Traffic Safety Unit and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office.
