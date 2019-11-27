MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County was awarded $485,000 for its new, in-house opioid treatment facility inside the jail, county officials said Tuesday.
The money will be used for services — including peer-to-peer recovery and case management for up to 800 inmates — in the expansion of the jail’s Medication Assistance Treatment, or MAT, initiative, according to a news release.
“We continue to find innovative ways to address the opioid epidemic and provide treatment opportunities for inmates who want to turn their lives around,” said county Executive Dennis Levinson. “Atlantic County is committed to breaking the cycle of addiction and helping our residents live productive lives.”
A portion of the jail was recently renovated into a patient dosing station, physical examination room, phlebotomy room and counseling office, according to the release.
Nearly 80% of addicts released from jail are rearrested compared with 45% who received treatment, Levinson said.
The county was the first in the state to implement an MAT program. Since then, state officials have agreed to provide $8 million for programs in each county.