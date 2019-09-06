MAYS LANDING — Fifteen men and women sat in a small classroom on the Atlantic Cape Community College campus Thursday morning, writing down notes from a slide projected on a board detailing federal and state laws about discrimination and civil rights.
These students, clad in starched khaki uniforms and shiny black boots, aren’t the traditional learners you would expect to see on a college campus. When posed a question by their instructor, they stand and book-end their answer with “sir.”
They aren’t even actually called students; they’re recruits. And they’re learning how to be correctional police officers.
As schools all across the U.S. are starting classes this month, these recruits are studying at the Atlantic County Police Training Academy. It’s the first class of correctional police officers in the county in four years, but when they’re finished, they’ll join 500 others who have graduated from the county’s training program through 23 other classes since the late 1990s.
The 15-week course involves physical training, military drills, firearms instruction, self-defense, emergency response, as well as the state criminal code, contraband and evidence processing, and drug identification and interdiction.
“Unfortunately, to some people, their idea of discipline is three meals a day,” said Ed Thornton, the academy’s director of training. “We want to make sure they have these skills that they are going to use to do their jobs professionally and respectfully.”
In addition to time in the classroom, the recruits go through agency training at their jail. Out of this class, 10 will be working at the Atlantic County jail, while three are going to Cape May County and two will go to Salem County.
“The light bulb goes on for them,” Thornton explained. “It’s not just all theory in here. They have something to refer to.”
But, among the most important skills the recruits will learn and develop is how they communicate, officials said.
David Kelsey, warden of the Atlantic County jail, was part of the 4th class at the academy. It was there that he learned how to be empathetic on the job, as well as social skills, like being able to read a situation and de-escalate it if necessary.
“If you’re fair, firm and consistent each and every time you deal with things, the inmate population will respect you for it,” he said, adding that the lesson has held true over his 22-year career in law enforcement working in the jail.
He explained that they are police officers of their own city, where they patrol housing units instead of neighborhoods, and respond to medical emergencies, connect inmates to rehabilitation services and are there to listen and help.
With everything that they’re responsible for, Kelsey said that the way correctional police officers are portrayed in movies and television – generally as abusive and corrupt – couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Officer Zachary Shurig, who’s in his 8th year at the Atlantic County jail, described his job as being “a jack of all trades,” saying that he’s responded to fires and he sometimes steps into the role of a social worker.
“You have to go into everything with an open mind and learn to adapt to each individual person,” he said, explaining that because correctional police officers are on the custodial end of policing, they really get to know the inmates housed at their facilities.
And, often, inmates remember their correctional police officers longer than the officers that arrest them, he added, saying that it gives them an opportunity to make a difference.
“Through the process, you become a better person,” Shurig said of his training and career. “At the end of the day, we’re here just like any other public service job – just trying to do it well.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.