MAYS LANDING — A Camden County man who used his position as deputy chief of the Atlantic County superintendent of elections to pad workers' paychecks with unearned overtime and find people to clean out his mother's attic was indicted this past week, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Michael Gibbons, 34, of Stratford, is charged with two counts of third-degree theft by deception, one count of fourth-degree theft by deception, three counts of second-degree official misconduct and one count of second-degree pattern of official misconduct. He was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday, Tyner said in a news release.
According to Tyner, on or about March 14, 2017, Gibbons committed theft by deception and official misconduct by purposely obtaining property belonging to Atlantic County and by adding nonworked overtime hours to an employee's time card reports. On two of these occasions, Gibbons then solicited the extra money back from the employee for his personal use.
Tyner said Gibbons also used public money to pay two employees to clean out his mother’s attic.
Gibbons was hired by the Superintendent of Elections on Aug. 28, 2012, and had served as deputy chief since Jan. 1, 2014, county officials have said.
His salary at the time of his suspension in January 2018 was $42,000.
