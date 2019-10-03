Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. have been named the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Foundation's Crime Stoppers of the Year, the foundation said in a news release.

Atlantic County Crime Stoppers provides cash rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals who have committed a crime.

Levinson’s leadership has prioritized “clean and safe initiatives, including non-profit organizations like Crime Stoppers,” according to the release.

Tweedle’s efforts include seeing that Crime Stoppers has the proper resources to operate, including allowing his employees to assist as law enforcement liaisons, the foundation said.

The two will be honored Oct. 24 at the organization’s fundraising dinner at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.

“All too often, witnesses with vital information about a crime are reluctant to contact the police because they fear retaliation or because they don't want to testify in court,” the release states. “As a result, many dangerous criminals, who should be behind bars, are still walking the streets.”

Crime Stoppers depends on fundraisers and contributions from the public to maintain its reward fund.

