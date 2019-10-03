Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. have been named the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers Foundation's Crime Stoppers of the Year, the foundation said in a news release.
Atlantic County Crime Stoppers provides cash rewards for anonymous information leading to the arrest and indictment of individuals who have committed a crime.
Levinson’s leadership has prioritized “clean and safe initiatives, including non-profit organizations like Crime Stoppers,” according to the release.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Tweedle’s efforts include seeing that Crime Stoppers has the proper resources to operate, including allowing his employees to assist as law enforcement liaisons, the foundation said.
The two will be honored Oct. 24 at the organization’s fundraising dinner at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
“All too often, witnesses with vital information about a crime are reluctant to contact the police because they fear retaliation or because they don't want to testify in court,” the release states. “As a result, many dangerous criminals, who should be behind bars, are still walking the streets.”
Crime Stoppers depends on fundraisers and contributions from the public to maintain its reward fund.
LEVINSON.41757
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks in his office in Atlantic City. Levinson has completed his first week as county executive. Friday 1/7/2000 ac press/Dale Gerhard
DALE GERHARD
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Veterans medal
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson places medal on William French WWII veteran from Mays Landing during The Atlantic County Veternan's Service Medal award ceremony held at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing. Saturday, June 02, 2007 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
biz
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, left, listens to opponent Jim McGettigan during the Greater Atlantic City Chamber's candidate's forum , Thursday Oct. 25, 2007, at Richard Stockton College in Pomona.
Michael Ein
Dennis Levinson
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (R) discusses his political accomplishments and disappointments, Monday Oct. 24, 2011, during The Press of Atlantic City editorial board meeting in Pleasantville. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
acountygop
Sen. Bill Gormley, Thomas Russo and Dennis Levinson look at results. Tues. Nov. 7 2006 Atlantic County Republicans at the Linwood Country Club watch results on election night. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
BUDGET.54602
County Executive Dennis Levinson shakes hands with Chairman Kirk Conover after the inroduction of the county budget. Tues. 1/16/01 State of the County address introducing Atlantic County's 2001 budget at Mays Landing Courthouse, Room One.
BEN FOGLETTO
CELEBRATION.81052
Atlantic County executive Dennis Levinson speaks at a press conference to announce a "Spirit of America Celebration" to honor those who perished on 9-11, at the Sandcastle Stadium, in Atlantic City, Tuesday 7/23/02.
VERNON OGRODNEK
EHHT F29 Presidents
County Executive of Atlantic County Dennis Levinson was very animated and charismatic as he talked to the audience about our countries presidents at the Egg Harbor Townships Community Center in Egg Harbor Township. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
special needs
SPECIAL NEEDS---Leeanna Roman , owner/president of Providence , County Executive Dennis Levinson , and Diane McDevitt , administrator of Providence , talk after the ribbon cutting ceremony. Providence Pediatric Medical Daycare , a comprehensive medical day-care organization created to serve at risk and under served children held its official Opening Thursday, September 18, 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
FARRIS
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson shares a laugh with Dr. Vera King Farris at 20-year celebration of accomplishments for the end of Dr. Vera King Farris' leadership of Richard Stockton College at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort. Thurs. 3/27/03
SCOTT E. STETZER
911CEREMONY.83664
County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks at the ÒSpirit of America Commemorative ProgramÓ held at the Sandcastle Stadium in Atlantic City. Wed. 9/11/02
SCOTT E. STETZER
levy
The day after defeating Mayor Lorenzo Langford in the Democratic primary, ACBP Chief Bob Levy tis greeted by County Exec. Dennis Levinson on the deck of the beach patrol head quarters as he reads the morning paper announcing his victory. Wed. 6/8/05
Scott E. Stetzer
levy
Levy and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson joke before the luncheon. Mon. 1/30/06 Atlantic City Mayor Bob Levy makes his first State of the City Address at the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association annual Winter Kick-off Luncheon Business Meeting at Resorts. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
BUDGET
Dennis Levinson atlantic County Executive adderssed the Atlantic County Freeholders during budget introduction meeting Tuesday, Jan 13, 2004.
EDWARD LEA
atlantic republican election
Dennis Levinson talks with attendees. Tuesday November 8 2011 Republicans gather at the Linwood Country Club for election results. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
christie ac
Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County Executive and former state assemblyman, Kenneth LeFevre talk as they wait for the governor to arrive. Governor Chris Christie in Kennedy Plaza in front of Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, unveils his plan for the city, the gaming resort and possibly wider policy on gaming, sports and entertainment. Wednesday, July, 21, 2010 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Storm Preparation
Vince Jones, Emergency Management Director and Dennis Levinson, County Executive, held a press conference regarding Hurricane Sandy, at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday morning.
Barbara Errickson
Friendly Sons of St. Patrick
Atalntic County Executive; Dennis Levinson of Linwood, Stan Bergman Jr. of Ventnor and Mike Affanapo of Longport enjoying the cocktail hour at the Sons of St. Patrick dinner at the Atlantic Country Club in Northfield New Jersey on Friday Night March 13, 2009
Tom Briglia
LEVINSON.47179
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson addresses the graduating class of Northfield Community School, Monday June 19, 2000. Levinson taught eighth-grade history there for 28 years before becoming county executive. The children dedicated their yearbook to him, complete with poetry and caricatures about him.
MICHAEL EIN
crewrace
Atlantic County Exec. Dennis Levinson presents Erin Coyle, one of Spirit's varsity eight rowers with her gold medal during the Day at the Bay races in Kennedy Park in Somers Point. Sun. 6/13/04
Scott E. Stetzer
NIGHTOUT.81701
National Nightout-Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford,left, with Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson,right speaks at press conference to kick off the evening's activities National Nightout in Atlantic City at the Police and Fire Memorial Plaza, Bacharach Blvd Tuesday, Aug 6, 2002.
EDWARD LEA
Atlantic County Swearings-in
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson addresses the crowd, Tuesday Jan. 2, 2012, following his swearing in at the Atlantic County courthouse in the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)
Michael Ein
CELEBRATION.81053
Atlantic City Mayor Lorenzo Langford, left , with Atlantic County executive Dennis Levinson, speaks at a press conference to announce a "Spirit of America Celebration" to honor those who perished on 9-11, at the Sandcastle Stadium, in Atlantic City, Tuesday 7/23/02.
VERNON OGRODNEK
atlantic candidates
ATLANTIC CANDIDATES----Atlantic County Executive , Denny Levinson , talks during a candidates forum at the Ventnor Community Center in Ventnor. AARP groups from throughout Atlantic County sponsor the first, if very early in the election season, candidates' forum. Candidates for state Senate, Assembly, Atlantic County executive and Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders will attend. Thursday May 24th 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
topsoftickets
Republican Atlantic County Exectutive candidate Dennis Levinson, right, listens to the public during a candidates' night forum at Athena's Family Restaurant in Northfield, Monday, Oct. 8, 2007.
veterans get medals
VETERANS GET MEDALS-----Atlantic County Executive , Dennis Levinson presents a Veterans Service Medal to Constantine Avrami . Atlantic County Executive , Dennis Levinson presents Veterans Service Medals to 32 residents of Meadowview Nursing Home , in Northfield , and 6 former residents. Wednesday 23 , 2008 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Honor
Atlantic County Executive, Dennis Levinson, right, shakes hands with Al Garrett, from Absecon as Lou Green, from Mays Landing, looks on. the two were honored for their efforts on behalf of Veterans during a ceremony held in the Atlantic County Office of Veterans Affairs in Ventnor. Wed. 8/10/05
Scott E. Stetzer
SIDESHOW
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks during a candidate forum held at 1201 Main Street in Pleasantville Thursday, Sept 6, 2007. State Sen. James "Sonny" McCullough holds press conference to discuss Pleasantvilel BOE arrests. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
Marie McCullough sign presentation
To perpetuate the memory of St. Patrick and to celebrate Irish heritage, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Southern New Jersey Chapter hold their annual flag raising ceremony at the Atlantic County Police and Fire Memorial Courtyard between City Hall and the County Office Building in Atlantic City Friday, March 13, 2009. The 2009 Parade Grand Marshall Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson performs the honors. To the left is Mike Riordan with the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.
Sharon Stabley
DIPLOMA.64926
Robert Maldonaldo, of Galloway Township, holds up his high school diploma shouting ÒThank you Jesus" next to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2001, during 'Operation RecognitionÕ, a special graduation ceremony for Atlantic County Veterans who went to war before finishing high school. the event was held at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing. Maldonaldo was a Pleasantville High School student before going to the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy.
MICHAEL EIN
Linwood Election
Linwood Mayor Rick DePamphilis, left, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, celebrate their victory at the Linwood Country Club, Tuesday, November 6, 2007
Vernon Ogrodnek
forsythe
FORSYTHE-----Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson , standing in front of a painting of bird wingspans , talks about the "Important Bird and Birding Areas" program in the Visitors Center of E. B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville . U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, Assemblyman James Whelan, County Executive Dennis Levinson and others tour refuge as New Jersey Audubon Society announces its new "Important Bird and Birding Areas" program. Tuesday November 27th 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
EXEC.41507
NJ State Senator William Gormley R-Atlantic, left, administers the oath of office to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, in a ceremony at Levinson's home, shortly after the stoke of midnight to start the new year. Levinson's wife Patsy and children Nick and Sarah look on. Saturday 1/1/00 ac press/Dale Gerhard
DALE GERHARD
Atlantic County Election GOP
Matt Levinson, left talk with his father Atlantic County executive Dennis Levinson, right at the Linwood Country Club in Linwood Tuesday, Nov 3, 2009.
Edward Lea
AC Candidates
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, talks with residents of Jeffries Towers during candidates night forum at Louise K. Jones community room, Jeffries Towers Tuesday, Oct 30, 2007. ( PHOTO BY EDWARD LEA / THE PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY )
Edward Lea
brigantineforum
Radio personality Don Williams, mediator of forum listens as Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks during a candidate forum held at the the Brigantine Public Library, Brigantine. Saturday , August 25, 2007. ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
acountygop
Dennis Levinson talks with Sonya Harris as results come in. Tues. Nov. 7 2006 Atlantic County Republicans at the Linwood Country Club watch results on election night. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
EHHT F29 Presidents
June G. Sheridan President & Librarian of the The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, introduces County Executive of Atlantic County Dennis Levinson as he talks to the audience about our countries presidents at the Egg Harbor Townships Community Center in Egg Harbor Township. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
LEVINSON.41761
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks with county treasurer Bill Tate and county administrator Helen Walsh in his office in Atlantic City. Levinson has completed his first week as county executive. Friday 1/7/2000 ac press/Dale Gerhard
DALE GERHARD
forsythe
FORSYTHE-----Volunteer , Dr. Edward Bristow , Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo ( l to r ) listen as Steve Atzert , project leader at E. B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge , and Christina Frank , of the New Jersey Audubon Society , explain tree swallow boxes , that double as bluebird boxes in a field outside the Visitors Center of E. B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville . Tuesday November 27th 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
911CEREMONY.83633
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks at the Spirit of America Commemorative Program to acknowledge Sept. 11, almost filled the Sandcastle Stadium, in Atlantic City, hosted by Atlantic County, Wednesday 9/11/02
VERNON OGRODNEK
MAP
Levinson points to the map during the presentation. Tues. 07/01/03 2 p.m. Dennis Levinson unveils a new cultural and historic map of Atlantic County designed to attract tourists and promote local attractions. At Atlantic County Office Building, Atlantic City.
BEN FOGLETTO
Atlantic County Republicans
Dennis Levinson, who won his reelection bid for county executive, watches the results with his daughter, Sara, and wife, Patsy, at the Atlantic County Republicans results headquarters, at the Linwood Country Club, Tuesday November 6, 2007
Vernon Ogrodnek
Medical Marijuana Seminar
Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County executive director, speaks at the seminar. Atlantic County government will hosted a seminar to discuss the medical use of marijuana to treat various physical and psychological disorders. Wednesday Aug 20, 2014. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard
Christie Single Point of Entry
(l-r) Atlantic Homeless Alliance director Ann Thoresen, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, Gov. Chris Christie and AC Mayor Don Guardian speak during the press conference. Tuesday May 6 2014 NJ Gov. Chris Christie meets with with Organization representatives involved with the Single Point of Entry Program at the Atlantic County Municipal Building in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
POLICE RALLY
(l-r) Rep Frank LoBiondo, AC Mayor Don Guardian and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson wait to speak at a rally to show support for police at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Friday December 26 2014 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Atlantic City Summit
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson the CRDA building in Atlantic City before the summit. Monday September 8 2014. Atlantic City Summit. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Chris Brown, from Ventnor, carry the Ceremonial Wreath to it’s place of honor during the 30th Annual Atlantic County Veterans Memorial Program held at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in the Atlantic County Park off Route 50 in Estell Manor. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
FARLEY PORTRAIT
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson speaks during the unveiling ceremony, Thursday Feb. 27, 2014, of the restored late Sen. Frank S. Farley portrait at the Atlantic City Expressway Service Center in Hamilton Township. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
Michael Ein
EGAP O30 Sykes Award
Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County Executive, entertained the audience during the opening remarks at the 25th Annual Atlantic County Donald Sykes Awards held at the Mays Landing Golf and Country Club. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
TWODISTRICT
Frank Blee, left County Executive Dennis Levinson, middle and Asssemblyman Kirk Conover, right celebrate at Linwood Country Club Tuesday, Nov 4, 2003.
EDWARD LEA
EXECUTIVES.37658
Atlantic County Executive candidates Dennis Levinson, right, answers questions during an Editorial Board meeting as Tom Foley listens, Monday October 4, 1999.
MICHAEL EIN
EHHT F29 Presidents
County Executive of Atlantic County Dennis Levinson was very animated and charismatic as he talked to the audience about our countries presidents at the Egg Harbor Townships Community Center in Egg Harbor Township. Photo/Dave Griffin
Dave Griffin
april kauffman murder
Atlantic County Executive, Dennis Levinson leaves the Beth El Synagogue, in Margate, after the April Kauffman funeral service. Burial at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, in Egg Harbor Township. Monday, May, 14, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Christie Single Point of Entry
(l-r)Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Gov. Chris Christie shake hands during the press conference. Tuesday May 6 2014 NJ Gov. Chris Christie meets with with Organization representatives involved with the Single Point of Entry Program at the Atlantic County Municipal Building in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
ROADPLAN.55545
Levinson discusses project at the Atlantic County Exectutive Offices in Atlantic City. Tues. 2/6/01 Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson holds press conference for a proposed North-South highway that would be created along Pomona-Wrangleboro roads in Hamilton Township. Weekend enterprise story likely to run the weekend of Feb. 17-18.
BEN FOGLETTO
PARKWAY
(l-r) Assemblyman Kirk Conover, County Exec Dennis Levinson and County Chief of Staff Howard Kyle talk in front of the new Circle K conveinence store at the Jimmy Leeds Road Rest Facility on the Parkway in Galloway before the ribbon ceremony. Tues. 6/3/2003 10 AM New Jersey Highway Authority and Atlantic County officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for the parkway's newly renovated Atlantic City Service Area in Galloway Township.
BEN FOGLETTO
RALLY
(l-r) Dr. Paul Steel, Sen. Gormley, Dennis Levinson, Curt Conover and Frank Blee applaud speakers. Tues.12/03/02. 2:00 PM Administrators, medical staff and physicians of Shore Memorial Hospital attend a rally in front of Sen. Bill Gormley's office at the Hamilton Mall to show support for bill S-1902. The bill, co-sponsored by Gormley and Kyrillos, would cap pain and suffering awards, require structured settlements, require pretrial arbitration and tighten up the standards for expert witnesses and thosesigning an affidavit of merit.
BEN FOGLETTO
MEMORIAL.77965
Katherine Cramer, with County Executive Dennis Levinson, speaks during the Atlantic County Memorial Day program at VeteranÕs Cemetery at the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor, Friday, May 24, 2002. Mrs. Cramer donated a gazebo, brick walkway and benches to the park in memory of her husband Benjamin Cramer.
MICHAEL EIN
TWODISTRICT
County Executive Dennis Levinson,left gives Bill Gormley,right high five after winning the race at Linwood Country Club Tuesday, Nov 4, 2003.
EDWARD LEA
SEASHORE.70099
Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County Executive, signs his name to the ceremonial last steel beam during a Òtopping outÓ ceremony, at the Simon and Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center Complex, off Jimmie Leeds Road, in Galloway Township,Wednesday 12/5/01.
VERNON OGRODNEK
READAMERICA.73768
Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County Executive, reads a Cat in the Hat story to students at the Slaybaugh School, in Egg Harbor Township, during Read Across America Day, Thursday 2/28/02. Local politicians read to students as the Cat in the Hat vistied classrooms.
VERNON OGRODNEK
PICNIC.18874
SUN. 9/13/98 Republican fund-raising picnic at St.Anthony's Fairground, route 206, Hammonton. Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Dennis Levinson talks with (l-r) Jim Garrison and Frank Olivo.
BEN FOGLETTO
LEVINSON.41017
Dennis Levinson talks to his 8th grade history class at the Northfield community School. Fri. 12/17/99
SCOTT E. STETZER
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.