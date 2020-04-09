We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MAYS LANDING — An inmate who was transferred out of the Atlantic County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials confirmed Thursday morning.

The inmate had been transferred to a rehabilitation facility and tested positive for the new coronavirus there, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.

Officials did not release the identity of the inmate.

“The Atlantic County Justice Facility is in compliance with all guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health,” Gilmore said, adding that there are currently no positive cases in the jail.

There have been no positive cases identified in the Cape May County jail, according to county Sheriff Bob Nolan. Cumberland County jail Warden Richard Smith did not respond to a request for comment.

The state Department of Corrections is keeping a tally of inmates in their prison facilities, as well as staff members, who have tested positive.

In South Jersey, there are three DOC facilities, all in Cumberland County — South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, Southern State Correctional Facility in Delmont and Bayside State Prison in Leesburg.

So far, one inmate has tested positive at South Woods State Prison, one inmate and five staff members have tested positive at Southern State Correctional Facility and there have been no confirmed cases at Bayside State Prison, according to the DOC website.

As of Thursday morning, Atlantic County reported 173 cases with four dead and 26 recovered. Cape May County reported 111 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and three deaths. Cumberland County reported 92 cases and three deaths.

GALLERY: Look Back at Atlantic County Justice Facility