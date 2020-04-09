We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MAYS LANDING — An inmate who was transferred out of the Atlantic County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials confirmed Thursday morning.

The inmate had been transferred to a rehabilitation facility and tested positive for the new coronavirus there, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said in a news release.

Officials did not identify the inmate.

“The Atlantic County Justice Facility is in compliance with all guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the New Jersey Department of Health,” Gilmore said, adding there are currently no positive cases in the jail.

No positive cases have been identified in the Cape May County jail, Sheriff Bob Nolan said. Cumberland County jail Warden Richard Smith did not respond to a request for comment.

The state Department of Corrections is keeping a tally of inmates in their prison facilities, as well as staff members, who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In South Jersey, there are three DOC facilities, all in Cumberland County — South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton, Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township .

So far, one inmate has tested positive at South Woods State, one inmate and five staff members have tested positive at Southern State and there have been no confirmed cases at Bayside State, according to the DOC website.