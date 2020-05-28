We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MAYS LANDING — An inmate at the Atlantic County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials confirmed Wednesday.

The man had recently arrived at the facility and tested positive for the new coronavirus, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said. Officials believe that he was positive when it got to the jail.

Officials did not release the name of the inmate, who is currently quarantined.

No staff members tested positive, she said.

Nick Procaccini, the representative for FOP lodge 34, the jail’s correction officers union, said that 20 officers have been confirmed positive and there hasn’t been universal testing for inmates.

The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Gilmore for a response.

Previously, Gilmore confirmed that about 20 staff members who were symptomatic and/or tested positive, self-isolated at home and have since been cleared as recovered and returned to work.

Jail facilities fall under the purview of the county in which they're located and do not report to the state Department of Corrections. Unlike state facilities, which have reported statistics to an official online dashboard available to the public, cases of the coronavirus in jail inmates and staff have only been available through spokespeople and officials.

This is the second inmate from the facility to test positive. Officials confirmed in early April that an inmate who was transferred out of the jail tested positive at a rehabilitation facility.

So far, there are no inmates or staff members that have tested positive for the new coronavirus at the Cape May County jail, Sheriff Bob Nolan said.

Cumberland County officials have reported 14 cases in jail employees, but none in inmates. County Deputy Administrator Jody Hirata said that as of Wednesday, no inmates have tested positive and there are no inmates with symptoms.