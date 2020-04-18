MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County jail earned a 100% compliance score after a state inspection earlier this year.
The state Department of Corrections inspected the jail, which holds both men and women, over five days in late February, according to a news release from the county.
This is the fourth year in a row the annual inspection has found total compliance at the Atlantic Avenue facility.
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County jail earned a 100 percent compliance score after a state …
“The hard work and dedication by the staff of your facility was evident to the members of the inspection team and certainly deserves special recognition,” DOC Assistant Commissioner Darcella Patterson said in a letter to Warden David Kelsey, according to the release.
The DOC reviews numerous standards during the annual review, including personnel, training and staff development, emergency procedures, records, sanitation, food service, inmate services, health services, disciplinary procedures, security and control visitation, admissions and access to courts, according to the release.
‘You can’t social distance in a county jail’: South Jersey prepares to release some inmates amid COVID-19
A number of inmates are set to be released this week from South Jersey jails after an order …
The jail, along with Centers for Family Guidance, its medical vendor, also earned reaccreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care, which conducts a two-day on-site inspection every three years based on recommended requirements for the proper management of a correctional health services delivery system, according to the release.
“We commend the facility staff for their professional conduct, assistance and candor during the course of our review,” the commission's report noted.
This accreditation required 100% compliance with 39 essential standards and 85% compliance with 20 additional standards, according to the release. The facility was rated 100% in both areas.
Each time she was booked into the Cumberland County jail, Leanne Taylor was strip searched a…
“The job these officers and staff perform is essential, yet extremely challenging,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said. “It is rewarding to see their hard work and dedication recognized on a state and national level.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.