An Atlantic County man was convicted Thursday of heroin trafficking, firearms and witness tampering charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.
Sean Figaro, aka “Carlito,” aka “Carlito the Don,” 32, was convicted following a one-week trial before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement. The jury deliberated less than three hours before returning the guilty verdicts, he said.
According to Carpenito, the maximum sentence for each count is as follows:
Distribution of heroin, 20 years
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of heroin distribution, life in prison, with a five-year mandatory minimum sentence consecutive to any other sentence
Witness tampering, life in prison
Conspiracy to commit witness tampering, life in prison
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 10 years
A Pleasantville man is accused of leading a large-scale Atlantic City heroin-trafficking ope…
On Jan. 10, 2017, officers from the Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force searched Figaro’s hotel room in Atlantic City, where he had been staying off and on for at least a year, Carpenito said.
Officers recovered Figaro’s cellphone and a safe containing a Jennings .22 caliber pistol loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber, 119 individually packaged bags of heroin and items used for packaging drugs for distribution, including additional bags, a digital scale, razor blades and a straw, Carpenito said.
Figaro’s fingerprints were found on the safe, and his DNA was detected on the pistol and a cap in the safe, Carpenito said.
Figaro’s phone contained additional evidence of drug trafficking and firearm possession, including text messages offering heroin for sale and describing how he earned his living: “my occupation is drug dealership” and “I’m a dealer, not a pimp, not law, a street hustler,” Carpenito said.
Messages were sent by Figaro to a potential witness, calling the witness a “rat” and a “snitch” on Facebook, and later attempting to persuade the witness not to testify against him by feigning affection and promising to love and care for the witness, Carpenito said.
Figaro faces additional penalties, including fines of up to $1 million for heroin distribution and up to $250,000 on each of the remaining counts, Carpenito said.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14, Carpenito said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.