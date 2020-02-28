Sult and Perez

Brandon Perez, left, his attorney, Lauren Musarra, David Sult and his attorney, Nicole Wise. Perez and Sult were sentenced to five years in prison Friday after admitting to lighting a Brigantine man on fire in March. 

 MOLLY BILINSKI Staff Writer

MAYS LANDING — Two men were sentenced to five years in prison Friday after admitting to setting a Brigantine man on fire last year in a prank that left the man with severe injuries.

Brandon Perez, 24, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 25, of Mays Landing, who both pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in November, must serve 85% of their sentence before they’re eligible for parole, and will remain under probational supervision for three years after release.

During the sentencing, the court heard from the mother and father of the victim, 27-year-old Ray Mullen, who asked for the maximum sentence for the “monstrous crime” and called the two men “evil.”

“I thought they were going to kill me,” Mullen’s mother, Debra, read from a letter he wrote, as he was not present in court. “I wished they had stopped when I begged them, but they continued to light me on fire.”

Perez, dressed in a blue dress shirt, and Sult, in a black hooded sweatshirt, sat with their hands folded in their laps and their eyes downcast while Mullen’s family spoke.

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Perez said when Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman asked whether he wanted to say anything before he was sentenced. When given the same opportunity, Sult declined to address the court.

A witness heard Sult say “Let’s go light him on fire” as Mullen slept March 15, 2019, in Hamilton Township, Waldman said. Sult laughed as he carried the lighter fluid, which Perez poured on Mullen before Sult ignited him.

Mullen was already on fire when Sult doused him with more lighter fluid, leaving him with severe burns, Waldman said.

“This is not a prank, as when somebody awakens somebody else with an air horn or a Johnny Knoxville stunt, where everybody concerned consented to doing dangerous things,” Waldman said. “This was an intentional, malevolent act of this defendant to cause harm to his incapacitated friend.”

Debra Mullen described her son coming home screaming that night and watching him scream and cry in agony as nurses put ice packs on his scorched back and arm.

“Raymond experienced third-degree burns devastating 40% of his body,” she said. “This heinous and horrific act was a deliberate attempt to do bodily injury or kill.”

His father, Joseph Mullen, said he didn’t want vengeance, but he wanted the two men to be punished so it would never happen again.

“This was no joke,” he said. “I want to make that clear. I never saw anybody make a joke like this. You should never have anyone commit such a monstrous crime. … There’s no excuse for what occurred.”

Nicole Wise, Sult’s lawyer, told the judge he was remorseful and understands he will be facing severe consequences.

“While he completely recognizes and acknowledges the extreme harm that was caused in this case, Judge, that was in no way his intention, and he’s incredibly remorseful for what’s happened in this case,” she said.

Perez’s mother, sister and a family friend spoke on his behalf, apologizing and describing him as a loving, caring and hardworking person. As they spoke, Perez dabbed tears from his eyes with a tissue balled up in his hand.

Both Wise and Lauren Musarra, who represented Perez, declined to comment after the hearing.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments