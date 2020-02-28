MAYS LANDING — Two men were sentenced to five years in prison Friday after admitting to setting a Brigantine man on fire last year in a prank that left the man with severe injuries.
Brandon Perez, 24, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 25, of Mays Landing, who both pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in November, must serve 85% of their sentence before they’re eligible for parole, and will remain under probational supervision for three years after release.
During the sentencing, the court heard from the mother and father of the victim, 27-year-old Ray Mullen, who asked for the maximum sentence for the “monstrous crime” and called the two men “evil.”
MAYS LANDING — Two men who admitted to setting a Brigantine man on fire in a “prank” in Marc…
“I thought they were going to kill me,” Mullen’s mother, Debra, read from a letter he wrote, as he was not present in court. “I wished they had stopped when I begged them, but they continued to light me on fire.”
Perez, dressed in a blue dress shirt, and Sult, in a black hooded sweatshirt, sat with their hands folded in their laps and their eyes downcast while Mullen’s family spoke.
“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Perez said when Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey J. Waldman asked whether he wanted to say anything before he was sentenced. When given the same opportunity, Sult declined to address the court.
MAYS LANDING — Two men pleaded guilty Thursday to setting a Brigantine man on fire in March,…
A witness heard Sult say “Let’s go light him on fire” as Mullen slept March 15, 2019, in Hamilton Township, Waldman said. Sult laughed as he carried the lighter fluid, which Perez poured on Mullen before Sult ignited him.
Mullen was already on fire when Sult doused him with more lighter fluid, leaving him with severe burns, Waldman said.
“This is not a prank, as when somebody awakens somebody else with an air horn or a Johnny Knoxville stunt, where everybody concerned consented to doing dangerous things,” Waldman said. “This was an intentional, malevolent act of this defendant to cause harm to his incapacitated friend.”
Debra Mullen described her son coming home screaming that night and watching him scream and cry in agony as nurses put ice packs on his scorched back and arm.
MAYS LANDING — Two men who allegedly set a Brigantine man on fire as he slept in March plead…
“Raymond experienced third-degree burns devastating 40% of his body,” she said. “This heinous and horrific act was a deliberate attempt to do bodily injury or kill.”
His father, Joseph Mullen, said he didn’t want vengeance, but he wanted the two men to be punished so it would never happen again.
“This was no joke,” he said. “I want to make that clear. I never saw anybody make a joke like this. You should never have anyone commit such a monstrous crime. … There’s no excuse for what occurred.”
Nicole Wise, Sult’s lawyer, told the judge he was remorseful and understands he will be facing severe consequences.
MAYS LANDING — A post-indictment arraignment date has been set for two men charged with sett…
“While he completely recognizes and acknowledges the extreme harm that was caused in this case, Judge, that was in no way his intention, and he’s incredibly remorseful for what’s happened in this case,” she said.
Perez’s mother, sister and a family friend spoke on his behalf, apologizing and describing him as a loving, caring and hardworking person. As they spoke, Perez dabbed tears from his eyes with a tissue balled up in his hand.
Both Wise and Lauren Musarra, who represented Perez, declined to comment after the hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.