MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday acknowledged two potential conflicts of interest in the sexual assault cases surrounding Stockton University, citing family ties involving the prosecutor and the head of the Special Victims Unit.
The potential conflicts name Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, whose wife, Nicole Milan-Tyner, has been employed by Stockton since 2013, and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Buckley, head of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and the daughter of Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, according to a statement released by the Prosecutor's Office.
Kesselman expressed confidence in the Prosecutor's Office.
“I am extremely proud of the work my daughter has done throughout her career. Nicole Milan-Tyner is a valued member of the Stockton community,” Kesselman said in a statement. “We are confident in the ability of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office to properly and thoroughly investigate all complaints, and we will continue to cooperate in any way we can.”
The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is conducting a review of the potential conflicts, as is standard practice, according to Peter Aseltine, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office. Aseltine declined further comment.
Ocean County attorney Robert Fuggi, who represents four women alleging sexual assault at the rogue fraternity Pi Kappa Phi, said Tuesday he was angered to learn of the potential conflicts.
“There seems to be an incestuous relationship between Stockton University and the Prosecutor’s Office,” Fuggi said. “It took four federal lawsuits that were about 80 pages each to flush this out when the right thing to do would have been to announce this right away."
Fuggi said the Attorney General’s Office needs to review all cases surrounding Stockton.
“I think this is just the tip of the iceberg with problems between Stockton and the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.
Four women filed civil cases last month against Stockton and Pi Kappa Phi, which is not an authorized Greek organization at the university. The women allege they were sexually assaulted and that date-rape drugs were used.
The lawsuits additionally allege Stockton created a “hostile educational environment” and violated the Title IX federal law against discrimination in all federally funded places, including educational settings. Stockton did not do enough to protect its students from Pi Kappa Phi and the students named, according to the lawsuits.
Tyner’s wife is the associate director of the career center on campus, according to the prosecutor's statement. Buckley, who was named head of the Special Victims Unit on July 2, has not been involved with the investigations and has never been involved with any investigation involving Stockton during her tenure at the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the statement.
Matters that have been identified as conflicts for Tyner are handled by First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill, according to the statement. Assistant Prosecutor Aaron Witherspoon is assigned to the investigations surrounding Stockton.
Tyner said his office reported the potential conflicts to the Attorney General’s Office.
“In an effort to maintain law enforcement’s transparency that is paramount to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, it is our responsibility to address concerns raised by the public and the media as to our capacity to adequately investigate the alleged sexual assaults at Stockton University,” Tyner said in a statement. “ACPO has informed the state New Jersey Attorney General’s Office and the state Division of Criminal Justice of the potential conflicts of interest.”
