Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — A Delaware bank filed a civil lawsuit against Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner last month alleging he defaulted on a $25,000 personal loan.
Tyner owes Discover Bank, based in New Castle, an $8,596.90 outstanding balance, according to the suit filed Oct. 16 in Atlantic County Superior Court. Lawyers representing the bank are seeking a judgment for the balance due, as well as interest and court costs.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Donna Weaver, as well as the attorneys representing Tyner in a separate gender discrimination suit, Christine P. O’Hearn and Bill Tambussi, for comment.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
The loan suit comes in the wake of a letter sent to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal last month alleging Tyner squashed a voter fraud investigation into former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. and lied about the labeling of county homicides. The letter, sent by lawyers representing current and former Prosecutor’s Office employees suing Tyner for gender discrimination, called for Tyner to be removed from office or an independent monitor be put in place to oversee an investigation.
Attorneys for current and former Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office employees suing Prosecu…
According to court filings in the most recent suit, money was dispersed to Tyner in April 2013.
The terms of the loan included an $8,358.80 finance charge, bringing the total cost to $33,358.80, court records show. It was to be repaid over 60 monthly $555.98 payments.
The last payment Tyner made was in January 2017, according to the court filing, leaving the outstanding balance.
A summons was mailed to Tyner on Oct. 18, court records show, but no response to the complaint has been filed.
Last year, former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lt. Heather McManus and current Assistant Prosecutor Donna Fetzer forwarded complaints about Tyner to Grewal, asking him to investigate. They filed their suit in January against Tyner, the Prosecutor’s Office and county officials alleging gender discrimination, retaliation and other illicit behavior.
The lawsuit was moved to Cumberland County in March. Since then, a Superior Court judge dismissed Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Freeholder Frank Formica from the suit. Prosecutors Cary Shill and Mario Formica are still named, as well as Tyner and the Prosecutor’s Office.
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
NJ Superior Court Judge to become County Prosecutor
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.