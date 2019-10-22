ATLANTIC CITY — Tuesday marked a step toward closure for Sheila Harvey.
Her son Saleem Tolbert, 26, was shot and killed in 2010 in the city. On Tuesday, charges were announced against a man prosecutors say pulled the trigger, as well as two men involved in a 1996 killing.
“My family has been tortured — pain after pain — not knowing what would happen with the case,” Harvey said. “My son was a lovable person. I miss him so much. Every day, every night, I truly miss him. But I know he must be looking down, smiling, saying, ‘Mom, you don’t have to worry.’”
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner was flanked on stage by law enforcement officials and the mothers of two victims at the All Wars Memorial Building on Adriatic Avenue. Two suspects have been charged and a third is wanted for their alleged involvement in unsolved murders that occurred in 2010 and 1996, Tyner said.
“When homicide investigations lay dormant and go unsolved for a period of time, survivors do not get the closure, people lose faith in the criminal justice system and even worse, killers mock the system and are free to potentially kill again,” Tyner said.
On July 6, 2010, Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Sewell Avenue. Tolbert was found by authorities lying on the steps of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
After a nine-year investigation, authorities identified Lorin Wright, 33, of Atlantic City, as the person responsible for Tolbert’s murder. Witnesses told authorities Tolbert and Wright were acquaintances, having grown up in the same community in the city.
“It is believed that a prior dispute was the motivation for this senseless killing,” Tyner said in a statement.
In the years since Tolbert’s murder, Wright was indicted in a fatal shooting that occurred on May 5, Mother’s Day, in 2017. Wright has been accused of murdering Keith Cundiff Jr., 32, of Atlantic City, who was previously associated with the 808 Blok gang. Wright, also known as “Boog,” according to the Prosecutor’s Office, has been in jail since 2017.
Wright was arrested Oct. 4 and was charged with murder and weapons offenses. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
In the second case, now more than two decades old, police have arrested one man and are seeking a second.
On May 27, 1996, police received 911 calls reporting a person shot behind a home on North Kentucky Avenue in Stanley Holmes Village. The victim, who was shot multiple times in broad daylight, was identified as 20-year-old Antojuan Huffin and was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
According to Press archives, Huffin was an aspiring rapper, also known as “Cool-T,” who was turning his life around after early involvement in a local gang.
An investigation at the time determined Huffin was robbed at gunpoint and shot by the then-unidentified suspects.
More than 23 years later, the investigation has identified the two murder suspects: Lamarc Rex, 37, and a 40-year-old man identified by the initials T.C.
Rex was 14 and T.C. was 17 at the time of Huffin’s murder.
T.C. was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of murder, including felony charges. He was processed within the juvenile system, due to his age at the time of the murder, and will remain anonymous until he is waived up to adult court, Tyner said.
Rex has yet to be located by authorities and is considered armed and dangerous. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with additional information can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.
Huffin’s mother, Vernesta Green, said she still loses sleep over her son’s killing. She thinks about him every day.
“It’s just been a long time,” said Green. “I’m just lost for words right now ... It’s bringing back old wounds, so it’s kind of hard for me.”
Huffin’s son, who was two years old at the time of his father’s killing, stood at the back of the news conference as Tyner spoke. Now 25, Tyner said the man has just faint memories of his dad.
“There are families out there that never get the closure they deserve,” Tyner said.
