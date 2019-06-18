MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for the public’s help solving two fatal shootings that occurred within three days each other in July 2015.
At 12:06 a.m. July 10, 2015, Pleasantville police responded to Atlantic Avenue, where they found Ronald Williams, 23, of Pleasantville, with a gunshot wound. Williams was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 4:59 p.m. July 13, Atlantic City police responded to Baltic Avenue and the Rev. I.S. Coles Plaza, where they found Christian Gibbs, of Egg Harbor Township. Gibbs died at the scene, also with a gunshot wound.
The two homicides were among six the prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit investigated that month, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a statement.
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested May 31 in the Jan. 1 murder of Lamir King,…
“These homicides have not been forgotten. For anyone who thinks that the murders of these victims do not matter, they are wrong. These crimes threaten the safety of our entire community. We are committed to pursuing those responsible and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” Tyner said.
Anyone with information about these homicides or any other unresolved homicides can call the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or visit acpo.org/tips.html and fill out the form on the submit-a-tip page anonymously.
People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.