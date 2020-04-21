MAYS LANDING — A 34 year-old Vineland man has been charged in a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning and killed an employee of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the office said.
At 6:58 a.m., Hamilton Township police responded to a three-car motor vehicle crash on Harding Highway at Meadowbrook Drive, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Kia Forte was traveling east on Harding Highway when it was struck from behind by a 2012 Volkswagen Golf, Tyner said.
The impact projected the Kia into the oncoming lane, where it was struck on the passenger side by a 2012 International Truck, Tyner said.
The driver of the Kia, Little Grier, 56, of Mays Landing, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the truck, Amed Feliciano, 51, of Hammonton, was uninjured, Tyner said.
The driver of the Volkswagen, Eduardo Ibanez-Sanchez, 34, of Vineland, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he consented to providing samples of his blood for toxicology analysis, Tyner said.
Ibanez-Sanchez had a suspended driver’s license, Tyner said.
Ibanez-Sanchez was charged with being involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension for violation of driving while intoxicated.
Grier was a longtime and current support employee of the Prosecutor’s Office, Tyner said.
"Jeff was undoubtedly one of the kindest, most selfless people I have ever encountered. While members of our agency are trained to respond to tragic events in the normal course of their duties, it is never 'normal' when you respond to an incident where a colleague or family member has sustained fatal injuries," Tyner said.
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office was contacted to assist with the investigation and for charging decisions due to Grier’s employment with the Atlantic County office.
The crash is under investigation by Hamilton Township police and the Atlantic and Cape May county prosecutor’s offices.
