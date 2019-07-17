MAYS LANDING — A 40-year-old woman wanted in Atlantic County on narcotics charges was arrested last week, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Pauline Beeson was arrested July 13 by the San Luis Police Department in Arizona, officials said.
