MAYS LANDING — A 36-year-old charged with human trafficking after allegedly holding at least two women captive and forcing them into prostitution last year appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.
El Joshua, of Mays Landing, who appeared before Judge Patricia Wild in Atlantic County Superior Court, did not speak during his less than three-minute appearance, as attorneys talked about the exchange of evidence in the case and a plea offer.
Joshua was charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, then indicted in May on nine counts, including five counts of human trafficking. He entered a not-guilty plea last month at a post-indictment arraignment.
At the appearance, Joshua’s attorney, Katherin Weigel, told Wild she had countered the state’s last plea offer with three years in state prison on third-degree criminal restraint and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and imitation, court records show.
During his post-indictment arraignment, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle S. Buckley said the state offered Joshua 20 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
Weigel said she is still waiting on some discovery for the case, which Buckley said she would provide.
Prosecutors allege Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and providing them with heroin.
According to the affidavit, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home in Hamilton Township, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, court documents show.
On Dec. 19, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
Joshua’s next court date is a pretrial conference slated for July 30.
